SSC MTS exam 2016: Paper 1 scores to release tomorrow, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2016 scores: The scores of paper 1 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination will be getting released tomorrow, on February 27. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – ssc.nic.in, once released. The commission conducted the exam in two stages. 19,96,411 candidates appeared for paper 1 examination. The objective type paper was conducted from September 16 to October 31 in the computer based mode. The result was declared on Janaury 15.

Total 10,300 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Every year, SSC MTS recruitment exam is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

A list of 23,511 candidates has been published by the commission for document verification on the basis of merit (in paper 1) + preference of state(s)/UT exercised by the candidates in their application form strictly as per the terms of the notice of the examination. Those who do not score qualifying marks in paper 2 will not be considered for final selection.

