SSC MTS 2017 paper leaked, SSC to conduct exam for select candidates

SSC MTS: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has to re-conduct Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2017 due to paper leak. The exam was held on April 30. As per a release issued by the Personnel Ministry, the SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised.

The recruitment exam was held to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked on Sunday prompting the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to order re-examination of the test for select candidates only.

Due to a very large number of applications, the SSC is conducting tests daily in shifts — morning and afternoon — to

select the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The Commission in a notice said the re-exam will be held for only those who appeared in the afternoon shift, “The re-examination for only those candidates who appeared in this shift will be held in due course and the candidates would be suitably informed accordingly. The inconvenience caused to the candidates is regretted.”

The rest test will be held as per earlier schedule on May 14, May 28, June 4 and June 11, 2017.

