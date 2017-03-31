SSC MTS 2017: Download admit cards from ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS admit card: The candidates have to enter their roll number to download their admit card SSC MTS admit card: The candidates have to enter their roll number to download their admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards of Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (MTS) Recruitment Exam 2017 on its official website, the link for which is ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on April 30, May 14, May 28, June 4 and June 11, 2017.

The Commission has pointed out that candidates should not download their admit card multiple times or else they will get blocked. The SSC MTS 2017 admit cards can be download from the official website of each region by following the steps written below.

Steps to download SSC MTS 2017 admit card

Go to the official website

On the homepage click on admit card link

Then click on the link, ‘Status Of Candidates Of Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff In Different States And Union Territories, 2016

A new page will open.

There is option for those who remember their roll number and for those who do not know it

Enter the details like registration number, birth date etc

After submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use

Thousands of candidates applied for a total of 8300 posts.

