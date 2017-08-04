SSC MET recruitment 2017: Last date to submit application for 1102 scientific assistant posts extended

SSC MTS will be conducted from November 21 to November 27, 2017 SSC MTS will be conducted from November 21 to November 27, 2017

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the online submission date for the recruitment exam for scientific assistants in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMT). Candidates can submit their application form for 1102 posts on August 14, instead of August 4.

Therefore, candidates may make payment to the designated branches of SBI during working hours of the Bank up to August 18, 2017. Aspirants need to ensure the challan has been generated by them before 5 pm on August 14.

In a notification, SSC has also clarified that the qualifying degree or diploma in the disciplines must be of three years duration after 10+2 examination.

The Commission has further informed that in the question papers, candidates will have the option to choose any one of the three question papers in Part-II. These papers are on (i) physics, (ii) computer science and Information Technology, and (iii) electronics and telecommunications.

Paper pattern:

The exam will be divided into two parts with a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be required to answer 200 questions in two hours and avoid giving incorrect answers due to a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

– Part 1 of the paper includes questions on general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language and comprehension and general awareness for 100 marks

– Part 2 includes questions on physics, computer science, information technology, electronics and telecommunication engineering for 100 marks. Read | SSC MTS 2017 notification, click here

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be no older than 30 years of age as on August 8, 2017.

– Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in science (with physics as one subject), in computer science, in information technology or in computer applications.

– Candidates with diplomas in electronics and telecommunication engineering from a recognised institution are also eligible.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd