SSC MET recruitment 2017: Apply for 1102 scientific assistant posts on ssconline.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the 2017 recruitment exam for 1102 scientific assistants in the Indian Meteorological Department. Candidates can now apply for the post from the official website of the SSC by 5 pm on August 4, 2017 (see steps below to know how).

The fee for the exam is Rs 100 which candidates will be required to pay by August 8. The exam will be conducted from November 21 to November 27, 2017 at exam centres in Jammu, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guntur, Itanagar, Almora, Bangalore, Gangtok and Agra. Phones, calculators and other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Paper Pattern:

The exam will be divided into two parts with a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be require to answer 200 questions in two hours and avoid giving incorrect answers due to a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

– Part 1 of the paper includes questions on general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, english language and comprehension and general awareness for 100 marks

– Part 2 includes questions on physics, computer science, information technology, electronics and telecommunication engineering for 100 marks

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be no older that 30 years in age as on August 8, 2017.

– Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in science (with physics as one subject), in computer science, in information technology or in computer applications.

– Candidates with diplomas in electronics and telecommunication engineering from a recognised institution are also eligible.

Steps to apply for SSC MET scientific assistant recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website (ssconline.nic.in)

– Below the notification for “Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination, 2017” follow the link to apply.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided to register and apply.

– Download your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

