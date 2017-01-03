SSC Junior Engineer Part II exam 2015 marks released

SSC JE 2015: The candidates can check their marks on the official website SSC JE 2015: The candidates can check their marks on the official website

SSC JE 2015: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) recruitment examination, 2015. The candidates can view their results from the official website of the SSC by following the steps listed below.

A total of 8640 candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks. The open competitive exam was held on July 24, 2016 at various exam centres across the state.

The SSC had already released the list of qualified candidates for the purpose of document verification on its website in December, 2016

Steps to check the SSC Junior Engineer exam result 2015:

Log on to the official website of the Commission — ssc.nic.in

On the home page, under the “Latest News” section, click on the notification which says “Marks of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Q.S.& C ) Exam, 2015 Paper-II”

A new page will open.

Click on the relevant link under the “Result” column displayed in front of your result.

A PDF page will open with the list of all those candidates who have appeared the exam and are set to appear in the Part II exam.

Check your name and roll number in the list and save a copy for your computer for future reference.

