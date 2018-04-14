SSC Junior Engineer examination 2017 result: List of candidates qualified for paper 2 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE exam 2017 result: All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website ssc.nic.in. All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified in the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical, QS and C) examination, 2017 paper 1. All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website ssc.nic.in. Those who have cleared the exam will now be appearing for paper 2 (descriptive paper). The exam was conducted from January 22 to 29, 2018. A total of 5,69,930 candidates had appeared for the same.

Paper 2 of junior engineers examination 2017 will be conducted on April 29 and the admit cards for the same will be released shortly on the websites of the concerned regional offices. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) will also be out shortly.

SSC JE exam 2017 result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for result

Step 3: Click on write up/result next to the examination name

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying roll numbers and names of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The representations sent by the candidates for the answer keys received were carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever required. Evaluation has been done on the basis of the modified answer keys. Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country.

