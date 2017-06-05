SSC Junior Engineer Tier I exam 2017 results to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam. SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam.

SSC JE result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declard the results of the Junior Engineer examination today at 8 pm. The Commission had conducted the examination from March 1 to March 4, 2017 and the results will be published at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam. The first Tier of the Junior Engineer Exam 2016 was held for the appointment of candidates to Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract posts.

SSC JE result 2017, here’s how to download

Log on to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

On the home, click on the link “Result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2015” tab

A new page will open displaying SSC JE result 2017

Check your roll number in the list of selected candidates. Take a print out, if necessary

The exam was held in two parts. The first part had questions on subjects of the candidates choice (among Civil, Mechanical and Electrical). The secon part held questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning.

