SSC JE 2017: Paper I Result declared, Paper II exams on April 29

SSC JE 2017: The paper II examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 SSC JE 2017: The paper II examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 29

SSC JE 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of Junior Engineer Paper I examination 2017 that was conducted from January 22 to January 29, 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in. Around 5,69,930 candidates have appeared in the online examinations this year.

The candidates who have cleared the Paper I examinations, now have to appear for the Paper II (Descriptive mode) examination which is scheduled to be held on April 29. The admit card of the candidates will be available soon on the official website, the candidates can download it, once it will be released.

SSC JE 2017: Steps to check the results

-Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

-Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 – Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

-In the new page, click on result option

-A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

-Download it, and take a print out of it for further reference.

The commission will upload marks and final answer keys of the candidates shortly. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the marks and final answer keys from the official websites, ssc.nic.in.

About SSC

Established in November 4, 1975, it is an organisation under the Government of India responsible to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. Headquartered in New Delhi, the commission has its regional offices at Kolkata, Guwahati, Allahabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore.

For further query, candidates are advised to check the official websites.

