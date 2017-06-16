SSC JE 2016: Paper 2 to be held on July 30, check details here

SSC JE 2016: The SCC had conducted JE 2016 paper 1 from March 1 to March 4 this year. SSC JE 2016: The SCC had conducted JE 2016 paper 1 from March 1 to March 4 this year.

SSC JE 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding Junior Engineer exam 2016 for recruitment to Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract posts. Candidates who have appeared for the paper should note that paper 2 will be conducted on July 30.

The SCC had conducted JE 2016 paper 1 from March 1 to March 4 this year. The exam was held in two parts which included questions on subjects of the candidates choice (among Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) and on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The results for the paper were declared June 5 this year. Read | SSC JE Tier I exam 2017: Answer keys released, click here

Posts available:

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Central Water Commission)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (Central Water Commission)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (CPWD)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (CPWD)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Department of Post)

Junior Engineer(Civil) (MES)

Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) (MES)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract) (MES)

Junior Engineer (Civil) Farrakka Barrage (Project

Junior Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) Farrakka Barrage (Project)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Central Water Power Research Station)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (Central Water Power Research Station)

Junior Engineer (Naval Quantity Assurance) (Mechanical) (Dte. of Quality Assurance (Naval))

Junior Engineer (Naval Quantity Assurance) (Electrical) (Dte. of Quality Assurance (Naval))

The Commission has announced that only those candidates who have qualified in paper 1 will be allowed to attempt the second paper. Read | SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2016: Result declared, check here

