SSC Hindi translator recruitment paper II 2017: Check date, paper pattern here

SSC Hindi translator recruitment paper II 2017: Paper 2 will consist of 2 passages— one would require translation from Hindi to English and the other from English to Hindi. SSC Hindi translator recruitment paper II 2017: Paper 2 will consist of 2 passages— one would require translation from Hindi to English and the other from English to Hindi.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the 2017 recruitment exam for Hindi translators. Candidates should note that paper 2 of the recruitment process will be held on August 6, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm.

“Candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards from the websites of the concerned regional offices,” the SSC said in a notice. Those who clear the paper will be eligible for junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak posts in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) , Railways, Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ), subordinate offices, central government ministries/departments/offices and the Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI).

Paper 1 was conducted June 15 this year and about 10,353 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 2,042 candidates among those who took part in paper 1 qualified for the next round. The cut off for the unreserved category was at 140 while for VH, HH, OH, OBC, SC and ST categories the cut off was at 113, 72, 99, 132, 114.75 and 128.75 respectively.

Paper 1 was an objective type exam, but paper 2 will involve conventional questions on descriptive translation and essay. Candidates will have two hours (2 hours 40 minutes for VH and OH candidates) to answer all questions for 200 marks.

Paper 2 will consist of 2 passages— one would require translation from Hindi to English and the other from English to Hindi. There will also be essays in both Hindi and English to test “the candidates’ translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively”.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd