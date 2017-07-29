SSC Hindi translator recruitment exam 2017: Paper 1 final answer key available on ssc.nic.in, download before August 4

SSC Hindi translator recruitment exam 2017: Candidates who wish to check their answers can take a print out of the answer key and their respective question papers before 5 pm on August 4, 2017. SSC Hindi translator recruitment exam 2017: Candidates who wish to check their answers can take a print out of the answer key and their respective question papers before 5 pm on August 4, 2017.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the Hindi translator recruitment exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the paper 1 for this post can check the final answer key for the same on the official website.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the final answer keys alongwith question paper(s) on the website of the Commission on July 28, 2017,” the SSC said. Candidates who wish to check their answers can take a print out of the answer key and their respective question papers before 5 pm on August 4, 2017. Read | SSC Hindi translator recruitment paper II 2017: Check date, paper pattern here

Paper 1 was conducted on June 15, 2017 for the recruitment of junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak posts in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) , Railways, Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ), subordinate offices, central government ministries/departments/offices and the Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI).

The second paper will be held on August 6, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm. About 10,353 candidates appeared for paper 1 and a total of 2,042 candidates qualified for the next round. The cut off for the unreserved category was at 140 while for VH, HH, OH, OBC, SC and ST categories the cut off was at 113, 72, 99, 132, 114.75 and 128.75 respectively.

