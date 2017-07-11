Latest News
SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: Cut off for paper 1 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: Paper 1 of the exam was held on June 15 for the recruitment of junior Hindi translators, junior translators, senior Hindi translators and Hindi pradhyapak. The descriptive paper (paper 2) will be conducted on August 6, 2017.

Published:July 11, 2017
ssc, hindi translator jobs, ssc.nic.in, ssc recruitment 2017, job alert, hindi, translator jobs, hindi language careers, hindi translator exam, jobs, indian express, sarkari naukri SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: A total of 2,042 candidates have qualified for the next round out of 10,353 candidates who had appeared for the exam.
SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Hindi translator/professor recruitment examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 of the exam can check whether they have cleared the cut off list from the official website of the SSC.

Paper 1 of the exam was held on June 15 for the recruitment of junior Hindi translators, junior translators, senior Hindi translators and Hindi pradhyapak. A total of 2,042 candidates have qualified for the next round out of 10,353 candidates who had appeared for the exam. Read | SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Medical exams from July 11 to 27, download admit card here

Cut off:

UR- 140 (733 candidates qualified)
VH- 113 (12 candidates qualified)
HH- 72 (6 candidates qualified)
OH- 99 (38 candidates qualified)
OBC- 132 (803 candidates qualified)
ST- 114.75 (145 candidates qualified)
SC- 128.75 (305 candidates qualified)

The descriptive paper (paper 2) will be conducted on August 6, 2017, the schedule for which will be “available on concerned Regional Office’s website shortly”, according to a notice by the SSC. The marks secured by each candidate have not yet been published and will be made available soon. 

Steps to check SSC Hindi translator exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads “Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 – declaration of result (Paper – I)”.

Step 3: In the exam’s column, click on “Result”.

Step 4: Scroll down the list to check your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for further reference.

