SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: Cut off for paper 1 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Hindi translator recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Hindi translator/professor recruitment examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 of the exam can check whether they have cleared the cut off list from the official website of the SSC.

Paper 1 of the exam was held on June 15 for the recruitment of junior Hindi translators, junior translators, senior Hindi translators and Hindi pradhyapak. A total of 2,042 candidates have qualified for the next round out of 10,353 candidates who had appeared for the exam.

Cut off:

UR- 140 (733 candidates qualified)

VH- 113 (12 candidates qualified)

HH- 72 (6 candidates qualified)

OH- 99 (38 candidates qualified)

OBC- 132 (803 candidates qualified)

ST- 114.75 (145 candidates qualified)

SC- 128.75 (305 candidates qualified)

The descriptive paper (paper 2) will be conducted on August 6, 2017, the schedule for which will be “available on concerned Regional Office’s website shortly”, according to a notice by the SSC. The marks secured by each candidate have not yet been published and will be made available soon.

Steps to check SSC Hindi translator exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads “Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 – declaration of result (Paper – I)”.

Step 3: In the exam’s column, click on “Result”.

Step 4: Scroll down the list to check your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for further reference.

