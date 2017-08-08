SSC GD Constable recruitment 2017 notification for 57000 posts to release soon at ssc.nic.in

Latest News
SSC GD 2017: The applicants will have to pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The successful candidates will have to appear for the online written examination followed by medical examination. The salary will be Rs20200 with Rs 2000 grade pay.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2017 10:34 am
SSC GD 2017: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised Board.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release recruitment notification to fill 57000 Constable (GD) jobs in ITBPF, BSF, CISF, CRPF and SSB organisations soon at the official website – ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 4. As per Nai Dunia, SSC has released job notification after four years. Last time, in 2013, the Commission has invited applicants to fill jobs. The exam will between January 30 to February 5, 2018.

Eligibility
Education: The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised Board.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Application fees: A candidate has to pay Rs 100

For more updates on SSC GD notification, click here

 

