SSC Constable (GD) recruitment exam 2015 results declared, check list here

SSC CG 2015 results: SSC conducted written examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for 2015 on October 10, 2015 SSC CG 2015 results: SSC conducted written examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for 2015 on October 10, 2015

SSC GD Constable exam 2015: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles on the the official website – ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the tentative date for the result declaration was January 30 but the Commission has released the final result on February 2.

On the basis of the written and the detailed medical examination, the Commission has selected 51,678 male and 5,336 female candidates.

Steps to download SSC GD 2015 results:

Go to the official SSC website

Scroll down the list and click on “Recruitment of Constable (GD), 2015 – List of additional Male and Female candidates to be called for Medical Examination”.

A new list will open showing results of female and male candidates

Click on the result section

A pdf file will open showing roll number wise list of candidates.

Save the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

READ | SSC GD Constable exam 2015: Results released, check now

SSC conducted written examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for 2015 on October 10, 2015. A re-examination was held for candidates who qualified in PET/PST on November 22, 2015.

For more information on SSC GD 2015 results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd