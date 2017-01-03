SSC GD Constable exam 2015-16: Results to be declared on January 31

The exam was held to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts The exam was held to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts

SSC GD results 2015: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the constable (GD) examination, 2015 result by January 31, 2017. The candidates can check the results on ssc.nic.in

The candidates have applied to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts of constable (GD) in as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The recruitment exam was divided in three stages which include Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written examination and medical examination. The results of PST/ PET was released in March 2016.

Steps to check the SSC GD Constable result 2015

Visit the official website written above

Click the link ‘Results of Constable (GD) 2015 written examination ’

A complete list of exam and result will open displaying links of male/ female candidates.

Click at the desired link and download the result

