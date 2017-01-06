SSC extends CHSL 2016’s registration date, know who all can apply

SSC has also said the applications which were not complete and there was no fee payment will not be accepted. SSC has also said the applications which were not complete and there was no fee payment will not be accepted.

SSC CHSL 2016: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the registration date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2016 for candidates who were unable to “complete and submit their applications during the time the server was under maintenance.”

As per a statement, SSC closed down its servers from October 10 to 13. However, some candidates managed to register themselves and complete their applications for CHSL-2016 exam. They were allotted registration IDs starting with ’99’ digits.

The Commission pointed out that being a declared maintenance period, such applications were treated as invalid by the computer system. However, the Commission has given another opportunity to such aspirants who were unable to “complete and submit their applications during this period”. All such candidates have to submit the scanned copies of their completed to their respective regional offices January 9, 2017 (5 pm).

SSC has also said the applications which were not complete and there was no fee payment will not be accepted.

The exams will begin on January 7 and will continue till February 5. The total number of vacancies for this post was 5,133.

