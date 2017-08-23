SSC denies paper leak, CGL 2017 Tier I to end today

Over 30 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2017 exam. (Representational image) Over 30 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2017 exam. (Representational image)

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) will end today and a total of 14,02,331 candidates have appeared till August 21. As per a notification on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, “so far the examination has been conducted without any major untoward incident.”

This comment comes at a time when a Jaipur local newspaper reported on the paper leak. However, SSC denies any leak and said they have registered criminal cases against three candidates indulging in exam related malpractices viz. two cases of impersonation and one case of cheating.

CGL 2017 Tier I has started from August 5 for 43 batches. A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam. Till August 21, SSC has conducted examination for “37 out of 43 batches for 26,63,073 candidates, in which 14,02,331 candidates have actually taken the examination.” The average attendance for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is 52.66 per cent so far.

In a recent notification, SSC informed that in the examination conducted on August 10 (Batch-II) at 1:15 session the “candidates faced problem in viewing one quantitative aptitude question, wherein a part of the question was not visible.’ Therefore, the commission has assured that they would take “appropriate action” on this specific issue to ensure that no candidate is put to any disadvantage on this account.

