SSC Delhi Police answer keys 2018 released at ssc.nic.in, download now

SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2018 answer keys: The answer keys as well as the question papers for the computer based examination conducted for recruitment to the post of temporary Constables (Executive) – male and female in Delhi Police have been released. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — ssc.nic.in. The examination was held from December 5, 2017 to December 8, 2017 at various centres across India. The candidates can take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by entering the required details. The facility will be available till May 26 (5.00 pm).

Category-wise marks list in respect of 1,82,993 candidates have been forwarded to Delhi Police on February 9, 2018 and marks of these candidates were uploaded on the website of the Commission. Also, the marks of 12 more candidates were also uploaded on the website on March 26.

SSC Delhi Police Constable answer keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on ‘Recruitment of Temporary Constables (Executive) – Male and Female in Delhi Police 2016 – Uploading of final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers(s)’

Step 3: A PDF file will open with the link to the answer key. Click on it.

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, password and exam date

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Out of a total of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination on December 5, 1,44,814 candidates appeared for the same. The overall attendance registered was 93.17 per cent.

