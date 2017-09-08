SSC CPO SI paper 2 results 2016 to be declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO SI paper 2 results 2017: Check your results at ssc.nic.in SSC CPO SI paper 2 results 2017: Check your results at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results for the 2016 sub-inspector recruitment paper 2 in the central police organisations (CPOs) today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the commission.

The result will be available around 6 pm on September 8, 2017. The paper was conducted on December 18, 2016 for recruitment of sub inspectors to organisations including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Earlier on Friday, the commission had released the results for paper 1 of the CPO SI recruitment exam 2017 which were conducted from July 1 to July 7 this year. A total of 5441 aspirants cleared the paper and the cut off for the male general category was at 117.25 per cent and the cut off for the female general category candidates was at 1722.

