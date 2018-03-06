SSC CISF examination 2018: Registration begins for SI, ASI Delhi police posts, check details

SSC CISF examination 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF.

SSC CISF examination 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – ssconline.nic.in. An application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid through SBI challan/SBI net banking or by using visa/master card/maestro credit/debit cards. Women candidates and those belonging to reserved categories are exempted from paying fee.

Vacancy details

Designation

Sub-Inspector (Male) Delhi police: 97

Sub-Inspector (Female) Delhi police: 53

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1073

ASI (Executive) in CISF

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or

equivalent. Those applying for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi police should possess a valid driving

license for LMV (motorcycle and car) on the date fixed for physical endurance and measurement tests.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 25 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Salary details

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Selection procedure

The examination will consist of paper 1, physical standard test (PST)/ physical endurance test (PET), paper 2 and detailed medical examination (DME). Those who will clear paper 1 will then be called for PET/PST examination. Only those candidates who will qualify in PET/PST will be allowed to appear in paper 2 examination.

Examination scheme

Negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for each wrong answer in paper-I and paper 2.

Important dates

CBT Paper-I: June 4 to 10

CBT Paper-II: December 1

Last date for receipt of application: April 2 (up to 5 pm)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd