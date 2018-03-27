SSC CISF exam 2017: Marks released for SI, CAPF, ASI paper 1 and 2, steps to check

SSC CISF exam 2017: The marks will be available till April 25 (5 pm). The marks will be available till April 25 (5 pm).

SSC CISF exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of paper 1 and 2 of the CISF examination at the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the website itself. The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. The result of the same was declared on January 29. The marks will be available till April 25 (5 pm).

SSC CISF exam 2018 marks, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for marks

Step 3: Click on the link given in the PDF file

Step 4: In the provided fields, select the examination name and enter your roll number/registration number, password and text

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step: Download the same an take a printout for future reference

SSC had conducted the paper I in computer-based mode from July 1 to July 7. The results were released in September and paper II was conducted on December 15, 2017 for the candidates who qualified the PET/PST.

