SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2016: Download admit card at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has activated the admit card link for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier II to be held on July 9. In a notification, SSC has announced that the Tier II will be held from 10 am to 11 am. SSC CHSL 2016 was held to fill vacancies for the post of postal assistants/ sorting assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and court clerk.

A total of 53,201 candidates has qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper. The result of SSC CHSL Tier I was announced on June 1.

SSC CHSL 2016 Tier II admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the regional SSC

Step 2: On the homepage, under the admit card tab, check for the CHSL admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration ID, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed. Download and take a print out.

Avoid multiple downloads as SSC may block you from downloading it further.

SSC CHSL 2016 vacancy details: For postal assistant/ sorting assistant posts, a total of 3281 vacancies were released last year while for LDC, it is 1321 posts. About 26 vacancies are offered for Court Clerk aspirants and 506 posts are vacant for the Data Entry Operators (DEO).

Selection process: After passing the Tier I, the qualified candidates have to appear for the Tier-II which is descriptive paper followed by Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

