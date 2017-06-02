SSC CHSL Tier I results 2016 declared, check at ssc.nic.in

Top News
SSC CHSL results 2016: The Staff Selection Commission has released the results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier I. The recruitment exam was held to fill vacancies for the post of Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and Court Clerk. A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper.
SSC CHSL results 2016 vacancy details:
Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 3281 vacancies
LDC: 1321 vacancies
DEO: 506 vacancies
Court Clerk: 26 vacancies
SSC CHSL results 2016, here’s how to check
Visit the official website mentioned above
Click on the tab ‘Results’
Now click on CHSL section
Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Result’
A pdf file will open displaying name and roll number of shortlisted candidates
The result will be displayed on the screen
Check it and save it for further reference
Salary/Pay scale:
Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay 2400 (pre-revised)
Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
Lower Division Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
Court Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
Age limit:
Minimum age as on January 1, 2017: 18 years
Maximum age as on January 1, 2017: 27 years
