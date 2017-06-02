SSC CHSL Tier I results 2016 declared, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL exam 2016: The results can be checked from the official website – ssc.nic.in SSC CHSL exam 2016: The results can be checked from the official website – ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL results 2016: The Staff Selection Commission has released the results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier I. The recruitment exam was held to fill vacancies for the post of Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and Court Clerk. A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper.

SSC CHSL results 2016 vacancy details:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 3281 vacancies

LDC: 1321 vacancies

DEO: 506 vacancies

Court Clerk: 26 vacancies

SSC CHSL results 2016, here’s how to check

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the tab ‘Results’

Now click on CHSL section

Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Result’

A pdf file will open displaying name and roll number of shortlisted candidates

The result will be displayed on the screen

Check it and save it for further reference

Salary/Pay scale:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Lower Division Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Court Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Age limit:

Minimum age as on January 1, 2017: 18 years

Maximum age as on January 1, 2017: 27 years

