SSC CHSL Tier I 2017 results to release on June 15

SSC CHSL results 2017: SSC CHSL Tier I 2017 examination results will be released next month. As per the latest notification, the Commission has said the tentative result release date is June 15, 2017. The exam was held this year where over 10 lakh candidates have appeared. SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country.

Staff Selection Commission had already released the answer keys. The last date to send representation was by March 20 till 5 pm. The selection process will be held in three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

The tier I exam was a 200 mark exam which consisted of 100 multiple choice questions. The candidates were given 75 minutes to answer the paper.

Steps to download the SSC CHSL results 2017:

– Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in)

— On the homepage, click on results section mentioned above

— Under CHSL 2017, click on ‘SSC CHSL results 2017′

— Enter your roll number, password and exam date and click on submit.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

