SSC CHSL 2017 tier 2 exam on July 9; watches, bags not allowed; check instructions here

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam: Among the items prohibited in the exam hall are bags, mobile phones, watches, books, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets. Candidates have also been warned not to cause any form of obstruction. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam: Among the items prohibited in the exam hall are bags, mobile phones, watches, books, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets. Candidates have also been warned not to cause any form of obstruction.

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released instructions for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (tier 2) exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam should note that they are allowed to bring their own pens on July 9, 2017 when the exam will be conducted.

Among the items prohibited in the exam hall are bags, mobile phones, watches, books, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets. Candidates have also been warned not to cause any form of obstruction during the exam. Read | SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2016: Download admit card at ssc.nic.in, click here

“If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the examination or creating disturbances at the examination venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled. Such candidate shall also be liable to be debarred from future examinations of the Commission and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her,” the SSC said in the notice pulished on July 5, 2017. It added that there will be no re-examination in case a candidate is found to have instigated a disruption.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd