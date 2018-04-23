SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer keys 2018: Deadline extended for submitting representations

SSC CHSL answer keys: The tentative answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination were released on April 20. The tentative answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination were released on April 20.

SSC CHSL answer keys: The tentative answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on April 20, at the official website ssc.nic.in and candidates were asked to submit representations, if any, by April 23. But according to a new notification issued by the Commission, the last date for submitting challenges has been extended to April 26. The decision was taken after it was reported by candidates that they are facing problems in uploading their challenges on account of some technical problem in the website. Therefore, in order to facilitate them, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of representations.

The exam was conducted from March 4 to 26 in computer-based mode. Those who have cleared the tier 1 examination will now have to appear for the tier 2 examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. The examination was conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, data entry operator. Rs 100 will have to be paid for each answer.

SSC CHSL 2018, selection process

The selection process has three stages. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. There are

Also, the Commission has delayed the release of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification. It was supposed to be out on April 21, 2018, but will now be published on May 5, 2018. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

