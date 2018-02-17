SSC CHSL result 2016 released at ssc.nic.in, know how to check

SSC CHSL result 2016: The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of LDC, court clerk, postal assistant/sorting assistant and data entry operator (DEO). The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of LDC, court clerk, postal assistant/sorting assistant and data entry operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL result 2016: The result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), court clerk, postal assistant/sorting assistant and data entry operator (DEO). 41,326 candidates had qualified for appearing in typing test; 5,766 candidates qualified for skill test for the post of DEO in CAG and 344 candidates qualified for skill test for the post of DEO in departments other than CAG.

SSC CHSL result 2016, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the result link

Step 3: Click on results. A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers, names and ranks of the candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

If more than one candidate has secured equal aggregate marks, tie has been resolved by applying the following methods one after another in the given order:

— Marks in first part of the written examination (tier-I).

— Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.

— Alphabetical order in which first names of the candidates appear.

