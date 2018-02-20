SSC CHSL admit card 2018 to be released at ssc.nic.in, exam from March 4

SSC CHSL 2018 admit card: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2018. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam should download from the official website of the commission (ssc.nic.in). There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200. The computer-based exam will be held from March 4 to March 26, 2018.
SSC CHSL 2018 admit card, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018?
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Posts available: 3,259
LDC/JSA- 898
Postal assistant/sorting assistant- 2,359
DEO- 2
Selection process:
Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.
The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.
