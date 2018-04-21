SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys released at ssc.nic.in, steps to raise objections

SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download the keys from the official website — ssc.nic.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download the keys from the official website — ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download the keys from the official website — ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted from March 4 to 26 in computer-based mode. Those who have cleared the tier 1 examination will now have to appear for the tier 2 examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. The examination was conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, data entry operator. All those who are not satisfied with the answers provided can submit challenges online till April 23 by 6 pm. Rs 100 will have to be paid for each answer.

SSC CHSL 2018, selection process

The selection process has three stages. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018 answer keys, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer key

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, password and exam date

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the Commission has delayed the release of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification. It was supposed to be out on April 21, 2018, but will now be published on May 5, 2018. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

