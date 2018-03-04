SSC CHSL 2018: Exam from tomorrow, important last moment reminders

SSC CHSL 2018: Those who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8. Those who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8.

SSC CHSL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will finally be conducting the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination tomorrow, on March 4 (Sunday). Conducted for recruitment to various 3,259 posts, through this exam vacancies will be filled for LDC/JSA, Postal assistant/sorting assistant and DEO. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will continue till March 26. Those who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8.

Only few hours are left for the exam to begin and it is very important for the candidates to keep certain things in mind for smooth performance so as to pass with flying colours.

Admit card: The first thing you should check in the morning is your admit card. Do not leave your house without it in any case as you will be denied an entry into the examination hall if you fail to carry the same.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Banned items: Do not carry items such as earings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets in the examination hall. If any such item is found, your candidature will be cancelled and you may be debarred from appearing in future examinations.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

Main a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

