SSC CHSL 2018: Admit card released for eastern, central region, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL admit card 2018: The admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination for eastern and central region has been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC). All those who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – ssc.nic.in. The commission had earlier released it for the southern region. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018. Those who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018 admit card, steps to download Step 1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference Selection process: Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

