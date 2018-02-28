CHSL 2018: SSC bans full shirts, shoes inside exam halls

SSC CHSL 2018: All those who will clear the same would then be called for the Tier II exam which will be held on July 8. All those who will clear the same would then be called for the Tier II exam which will be held on July 8.

SSC CHSL 2018: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has issued important guidelines for the CHSL exam to be held from March 4. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will continue till March 26. All those who will clear the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination would then be called for the Tier II exam which will be held on July 8. Total 3,259 vacancies will be filled through this. Also, all those who have registered for the exam can download their respective cards from the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Items banned

Candidates are prohibited to carry items such as earings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets in the examination hall. If they are found with any such item, their candidature is liable to be cancelled and he/she may be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of three years. They will be provided pen/pencil and paper for rough work and an electronic watch will be displayed on the computer screen of the candidates.

Candidates are also not allowed to wear veil, metal items such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, badge, brooch, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc. They are advised to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes as they would be asked to remove their shoes during frisking.

Posts available: 3,259

LDC/JSA- 898

Postal assistant/sorting assistant- 2,359

DEO- 2

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

