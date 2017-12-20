SSC CHSL 2017 registration ending today, apply at ssc.nic.in

The registration process for SSC CHSL exam 2017 will be ending today. The registration process for SSC CHSL exam 2017 will be ending today.

SSC CHSL: The registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination will be getting closed today, on December 20. All those who are interested in appearing for the exam and have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website ssc.nic.in. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

The computer-based exam will be conducted from March 4 till March 26, 2018. Those who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018.

Posts available: 3,259

LDC/JSA- 898

Postal assistant/sorting assistant- 2,359

DEO- 2

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

