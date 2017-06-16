SSC CHSL 2016: Tier II to be held on July 9

1993 verdict
SSC has announced CHSL Tier II will be held from 10 am to 11 am. SSC CHSL 2016 was held to fill vacancies for the post of postal assistants/ sorting assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and court clerk.

SSC CHSL 2016: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier II on July 9. In a notification, SSC has announced the Tier II will held from 10 am to 11 am.
SSC CHSL 2016 was held to fill vacancies for the post of postal assistants/ sorting assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and court clerk. A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper.

SSC will soon release the admit cards of the CHSL exam.

SSC CHSL 2016 vacancy details:
Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 3281 vacancies
LDC: 1321 vacancies
DEO: 506 vacancies
Court Clerk: 26 vacancies

Selection process: After passing the Tier I, the qualified candidates have to appear for the Tier-II which is descriptive paper followed by Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

Salary/Pay scale:
Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay 2400 (pre-revised)
Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
Lower Division Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
Court Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

 

