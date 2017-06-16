SSC CHSL 2016: Tier II to be held on July 9

SSC CHSL 2016: A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper SSC CHSL 2016: A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper

SSC CHSL 2016: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2016 Tier II on July 9. In a notification, SSC has announced the Tier II will held from 10 am to 11 am.

SSC CHSL 2016 was held to fill vacancies for the post of postal assistants/ sorting assistants, Data Entry Operators (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) and court clerk. A total of 53,201 candidates have qualified for the Tier II descriptive paper.

SSC will soon release the admit cards of the CHSL exam.

SSC CHSL 2016 vacancy details:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 3281 vacancies

LDC: 1321 vacancies

DEO: 506 vacancies

Court Clerk: 26 vacancies

Selection process: After passing the Tier I, the qualified candidates have to appear for the Tier-II which is descriptive paper followed by Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

Salary/Pay scale:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator : Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Lower Division Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Court Clerk: Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

