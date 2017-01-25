SSC CGLE Tier II exam 2016: Answer keys released, check now

SSC CGL 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam SSC CGL 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam

SSC CGLE 2016: Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination-2016. The candidates who appeared for the exam held from November 30 to December 2, 2016 and reexamination in January, 2017 can check the answer keys on the official website.

In case of query, the aspirants can submit their representation till January 27 by maximum 5 pm. As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam in two shifts per day at 356 venues in 57 cities (centres) across the country.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier II answer keys 2016:

Log on to the official website of the SSC — ssc.nic.in

Under the heading “Latest News” on the main page, click on the “CGL Examination 2016 – notice for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations” link

A new page will open. Click on the link to the response sheet

Go to “Click here” on the new page

Enter your roll number and password on the link provided

Your response sheets will be available when you click on “Submit”

For more SSC CGLE 2016 news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd