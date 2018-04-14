SSC CGL (Tier 2) exam 2017: Tentative answer keys released, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys: The tentative answer keys have been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in. The tentative answer keys have been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys: The tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) tier II, 2017 have been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the website itself. In case any candidate wishes to submit representations, he can do so till April 16, by 6 pm through online mode only. Rs 100 will have to be paid per answer. Any representations sent after the above mentioned date won’t be received.

Also Read | SSC Junior Engineer examination 2017 result: List of candidates qualified for paper 2 released at ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted from February 17 to 22 and the re-exam was then conducted on March 9 in the computer based mode. The paper 1 (quantitative ability) and and paper 2 (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21, of the CGL tier II examination was re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The decision was taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in examination conducted on February 21. Lots of candidates faced problems due to the exam being delayed because of incomplete downloading of data.

SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on ‘Tentative answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, password and exam date

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, in February, many candidates protested outside the Staff Selection Commission office demanding CBI enquiry over the alleged paper leak. According to them, even before the exam was over, the photos of the question paper had gone viral. SSC CGL is conducted in computer-based mode and is held to fill clerk posts in various government offices.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd