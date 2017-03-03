SSC CGL Tier III 2016 to be held on March 19

SSC CGL Tier III paper will include writing tasks such as essay, letter, précis and application. (Representational image) SSC CGL Tier III paper will include writing tasks such as essay, letter, précis and application. (Representational image)

SSC CGL 2016: After declaring the results and scores of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2016, the Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates of Tier III exam which is scheduled to be held on March 19.

The test will be conducted in pen and paper mode and descriptive type questions will be asked. Only successful candidates have to appear for one hour long exam which will be held from 11 am to 12 pm.

The paper will include writing tasks such as essay, letter, précis and application. This 100 mark paper will be bilingual which means the candidate can choose to attempt it in either English or Hindi.

SSC CGLE is one of the most coveted examinations for graduates to secure a job in various Central Civil posts. In 2013 about 12 lakh candidates took the CGLE. This number rose to 14 lakh in 2014 and stands at a whopping 17 lakh in 2015.

Selection process: The final merit list will be prepared taking into account the aggregate marks scored by a candidate in Tier – I, Tier – II and Tier – III. The candidate has to qualify each of the three tiers separately.

There are no sectional cut offs in Tier – I or Tier – II exam.

For more updates on SSC CGL Tier III, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd