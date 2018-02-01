SSC CGL Tier II exam admit cards: Hall tickets for CR region released at ssc-cr.org

SSC CGL Tier II admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) tier 2 examination for the central region. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website – ssc-cr.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 22. Admit card for all the other regions will also be available soon. Candidates are required to keep a watch at ssc.nic.in for more details.
SSC CGL Tier II admit card, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website for central region ssc-cr.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card for CGL (Tier-II) exam 2017’
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on ‘search’
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches.
