SSC CGL Tier II exam 2016 scores released, check marks here

SSC CGL 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2016 this week. The Commission has now released the marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam on the official website.

Those who have qualified the Tier I and Tier II will be called for document verification. The candidates should, therefore, keep all their originals and photocopies of their age, education, address and other proofs ready.

A total of 127655 candidates appeared in two shifts each day at 356 venues for the exam. The computer-based test was conducted in 57 cities. SSC CGLE Tier II exam was held from November 30 to December 2, 2016. The SSC even conducted re-examination for the same in January 2017.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier II results 2016:

– Log on to the official website of the SSC — ssc.nic.in

– Under the heading “Latest News” on the main page, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 (TIER-2) scores”

– In the new page click on the result link beside the category for which you gave the exam.

– Download the results list and take a print out of the same for further reference.

