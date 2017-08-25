SSC CGL Tier I exam 2017: Answer keys to release on September 18

SSC CGL 2017: Over 30 lakh candidates applied for the exam SSC CGL 2017: Over 30 lakh candidates applied for the exam

Staff Selection Commission will release the answer keys for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) on September 18. In a notification, SSC informed that a total of “15,43,962 candidates appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.”

The exam was held from August 5 to 23. On the issue of paper leak that was reported by a local newspaper of Jaipur, SSC clarified that, “so far the examination has been conducted without any major untoward incident.”

SSC further informed they have registered criminal cases against three candidates indulging in exam related malpractices viz. two cases of impersonation and one case of cheating.

A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam

