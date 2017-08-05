SSC CGL tier 1 exam analysis 2017: Morning paper simple, QA and GA sections of moderate difficulty

SSC CGL tier 1 exam analysis 2017: According to experts, students were able to attempt the paper without much difficulty. SSC CGL tier 1 exam analysis 2017: According to experts, students were able to attempt the paper without much difficulty.

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) tier 1 examinations 2017 have started today there are more than 3 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. The morning session of the exam which was conducted from 10 am to 11 am today was found to be simple.

The tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Each section carries a weightage of 50 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer. Read | SSC CGL 2016 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to download, click here

According to experts, students were able to attempt the paper without much difficulty. The exam consisted of four sections— English comprehension, reasoning, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. While the quantitative aptitude and the general awareness sections were of moderate difficulty, the logical reason and the english comprehension sections were found to be easier.

“The cut off might go higher than previous years,” says Gradeup community manager Puneet Bansal. There are three examinations being conducted on Saturday and the SSC CGL exams will carry on till August 24, 2017. Those who clear the tier 1 exam will be required to appear for further rounds (tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4) to be considered eligible for selection.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd