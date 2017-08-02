SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2017: Full sleeves, big button clothes, closed shoes prohibited

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2017: Do not bring these items to the exam centre. SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2017: Do not bring these items to the exam centre.

The Staff Selection Commission has released a list of instructions regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam 2017. Candidates who are appearing for the paper should note that a number of items including phones, bags and electronic watches are prohibited in the examination hall.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from Saturday, August 5 to Thursday, August 24, 2017. The admit card for the exam have been released on July 31 and are available for download on the official website (ssc.nic.in). There will be no exam conducted on August 7, 13, 14 and 15

The paper would include 25 questions each on general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension.

Here are the items prohibited at the exam hall for SSC CGL tier 1 2017:

– Watches (there will be an electronic watch in the exam room)

– Books

– Paper chits

– Magazines

– Mobile phones

– Scanners

– Calculators

– Bluetooth devices

– Pen/buttonhole cameras

– Storage devices

– Pen/pencil (these will be provided in the exam lab)

– Bags

– Charms

– Veil

– Items containing metals (including jewellery, hair bands and hair pins)

– Full sleeved clothes

– Clothes with big buttons

– Closed footwear (only sandals and floaters allowed)

Candidates will be subject to frisking during the exam and may even be asked to remove shoes if they do not follow the above conditions. Those appearing for the exam more than once will be disqualified and debarred from all SSC exams for three years. Candidates who cause obstruction during the papers will be subject to legal/criminal proceedings and will have their candidature cancelled.

