SSC CGL 2016 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to download

SSC CGL 2016 result date and time: The Tier III exam was held on March 19 this year. SSC CGL 2016 result date and time: The Tier III exam was held on March 19 this year.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) today for the posts of assistant audit officers, junior statistical officers and other posts. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website.

The Commission had released a notice on Friday that the results will be announced by 11 pm yesterday. However, this has been delayed. Prior to this the result was expected by 6 pm on August 4.

“The final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination is in the final stages of processing and would be declared in the morning of 05-08-2017. Inconvenience caused to candidates is sincerely regretted,” the SSC said in a notice.

The final merit is on the basis of the aggregate marks scored by a candidate in tier I, tier II and tier III. The Tier III exam was held on March 19 this year. The SSC CGL exam for this year have also begun on Saturday, August 5, and will carry on till August 24.

Steps to check SSC CGL 2016 final result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results of SSC CGL 2016.

Step 3: Scroll through the list provided to check the results.

Step 4: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd