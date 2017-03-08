SSC CGL exam 2017: Notification to release on March 11

SSC CGL 2017: A fee of Rs 100 will be accepted for the registration SSC CGL 2017: A fee of Rs 100 will be accepted for the registration

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Common Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017 Tier I on March 11.

The interested and eligible candidates can check the official website – ssc.nic.in for a detailed notification. The last date to apply is April 15. SSC is likely to conduct the preliminary round or the Tier I from June 19 to July 2, 2017.

The pattern of the SSC CGLE exam was changed last year. From pen and paper mode, the CGL was made computer-based. The number of questions was reduced as well to 100 questions so students had more time to attempt the paper.

A fee of Rs 100 will be accepted for the registration. The exam has been divided in four tiers:

Tier – I (preliminary exam)

Tier – II (main exam)

Tier – III (descriptive exam)

Tier – IV (DEST / CPT, wherever applicable)

Staff Selection Commission is a government body which conducts recruitment examinations on a national level for shortlisting eligible candidates for government posts in various governmental departments and offices. The recruitment exams are held every year. Lakhs of candidates participate in the examination every year for these examinations.

