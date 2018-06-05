SSC CGL 2018: Registration date extended to June 5

SSC CGL 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm today SSC CGL 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm today

SSC CGL 2018: Taking cognizance of media reports of candidates facing trouble on filling the online application since June 4 morning, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the dates of online application process till June 5, 2018. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm today.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling the online application forms for CGLE 2018 since today morning (June 4, 2018),” said the official release. “Keeping in view the inconvenience caused the commission has in the interest of the applicants decided to extend the last date for filling of online application forms for CGLE 2018 by a day, i.e. till 5 pm on June 5, 2018,” mentioned the official release.

The candidates will be able to pay the application fee through the designated branches of SBI till June 7, 2018, provided the challan is generated before 5 PM on June 5, 2018, says the official notification.

Earlier, indianexpress.com reported candidates agony on filling the online application form. The Tier I exam will be held from July 25 to August 20.

READ | SSC CGL 2018: Registration process ends today, candidates complain website glitches

SSC CGL 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose “click here to apply”

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Fill up the online registration form

Step 5: Once you are done with application filling, do read all details entered before submitting the form

Step 6: Once you click on submit, a registration ID and password will be provided. Keep it save as through this, you will be able to log in to your account and can download admit cards.

Step 7: After submission of the registration form, upload your latest colour photograph and signature in jpg format. Check the notification for size details.

Step 8: Now fill up the online application form.

Step 9: Pay the fees. Since fee payment is online, check the notification for details.

Step 10: Once done, take a printout of this application for your own record.

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd