SSC CGL 2017: Tier I exam results to release on October 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on October 31, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the same can view their result from the official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC will release the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier I on September 18.

Over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and the commission also said that “no major untoward incident” took place. CGL 2017 Tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches.

A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam. The average attendance for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is 52.66 per cent so far.

Tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Each section carries a weightage of 50 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify Tier 1 exam will be called for Tier-II exam. SSC will take account of marks of the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

The SSC every year conducts CGL exams to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.

