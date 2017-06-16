SSC CGL 2017: Last date to fill online application extended to June 19

SSC CGL 2017: According to the commission, some applicants have faced technical problems in the last two days while filling the form and hence has extended the last date. SSC CGL 2017: According to the commission, some applicants have faced technical problems in the last two days while filling the form and hence has extended the last date.

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Friday released a notice regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017 regarding the extension of time to fill the application form. The Commission has extended the last date to June 19 when candidates should apply before 5 pm.

According to the commission, some applicants have faced technical problems in the last two days while filling the form and hence has extended the last date.

The SSC has also noted that candidates who have had their bank challans generated before 5 pm on June 19, can make the payment at designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) using these challans by June 21 2017. Read | SSC CGL 2017: Eligibility, fees, selection process and exam dates, click here

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2017:

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in).

– Read through the SSC CGL notification and check your eligibility for the same.

– Click on the link to “Apply”.

– Select “CGL” (the link to apply will soon be activated).

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Submit the application and keep a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd