SSC CGL 2017: Practice this 60 minute mock test to ace the exams

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Tier 1 exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2017 from August 1 to August 20, 2017. The last date to submit the application form for the same is on or before June 16, 2017.

The selection process will be in four stages and the exams will be no longer than an hour, compared to last year’s 75 minute SSC CGL exams. The grade pay of some posts has increased this year and a few new positions have been introduced. The pay scale for group B posts is Rs 9,300- 34,800 and for group C posts is Rs 5,200- 20,200.

With just two months left for the exam, here is a 60 minute mock test for candidates to practice:

Answer key for SSC CGL mock test 2017:

