SSC CGL 2017 exam postponed, admit cards to release soon at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 19 postponed the date of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) tier 1. In a notification, it has announced that the said exam will now be held from August 5 instead of August 1. The Commission said, “In partial modification to the earlier announced date(s) of the said examination from 1st August, 2017 to 20th August, 2017, the Commission would now be conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 from 5th August, 2017 to 24th August, 2017.”

The notification further adds that SSC CGL will not be held on August 7, 13, 14 and 15, 2017.

SSC has earlier notified that they received 30,26,598 online applications for the CGL tier 1 exam. While no announcement has been made on the release of the admit card, it is expected that SSC will activate the link by next week. The Commission had released the Combined Graduate Level recruitment notification on May 15, 2017 and the last date to apply was June 16. Read | SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1: Preparation tips. Check here

SSC CGLE will be conducted in four stages — Tier -1, Tier- 2, Tier – 3 and Tier – 4. The candidates who crack the first stage exam will be invited for the second round.

The Commission has introduced major changes in the SSC CGL 2017 pattern and selection procedure. One of them is reducing the exam time for Tier 1 to 60 minutes from 75 minutes. Moreover, new posts have been introduced – post of Assistant Accounts Officer (Post code – $ and Grade Pay – 4800) has been introduced in the Department of Indian Audits & Accounts under CAG this year.

